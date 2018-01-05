Image copyright Doosan Babcock

Hundreds of engineering workers have been issued with redundancy notices across central Scotland.

Sources at Doosan Babcock said the firm was laying off staff on short-term contracts as projects at Grangemouth and the Levenseat waste management site draw to a close.

The GMB union said about 350 staff could be affected.

It was understood that Doosan Babcock's core staff of approximately 800 is not affected by the redundancies.