Man with head injury found in Dundee's Albert Street
- 7 January 2018
A man has been found with a serious head injury in a street in Dundee.
The discovery was made at about 03:55 in the city's Albert Street.
The man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.
Police have closed Albert Street while officers carry out inquiries. They have asked for anyone who may have seen the man, who was wearing a green bomber-style jacket, walking in the area early this morning to get in touch with them.