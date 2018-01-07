Image copyright PA Image caption The Police Scotland helicopter has been searching the area

The emergency services have begun a search for a microlight aircraft after reports that it was seen going down in woodland.

Two members of the public reported seeing the aircraft near the M80 motorway at Cambusbarron, Stirling.

The alert was raised at about 16:00. Police officers have joined mountain rescue volunteers, firefighters and ambulance personnel at the scene.

An appeal has been made for anyone with information to contact police.

Insp Morris Lindsay said: "Police resources have been supplemented by staff from the Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and mountain rescue volunteers in the search.

"An aerial search has been carried out by the Police Scotland helicopter and now ground searches are under way.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have any information which might assist in this matter to call Police Scotland on the 101 number as a matter of urgency."