Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Detectives say there are a number of key witnesses they want to trace

Detectives investigating a hit-and-run death in Dundee on New Year's Day have returned to the scene in the hope of finding new witnesses.

Father -of-two John Ogston, 67, was found injured on Mains Road at 23:00 on 1 January, and died later in hospital.

Officers are still trying to trace four men who came to Mr Ogston's aid, carrying him to his house.

They are also trying to trace the driver of a taxi who may have seen Mr Ogston in the road before the incident.

Police returned to the area at 22:30 on Monday to interview members of the public who may have vital information.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Father-of-two Mr Ogston retired from DC Thomson seven years ago

Det Ch Insp Iain Wales said they wanted to hear from anyone who was in or near Mains Road between 22:55 and 23:15 on New Year's Day.

He added: 'We are still looking to speak to a number of witnesses including the four men who came across Mr Ogston in the street. Those men helped carry him into his home.

"I would like to stress again that there is nothing to suggest that these men are involved in John's death, and it appears they did their best to help, but they may have seen the vehicle involved.

"The four men walked from the direction of Dens Road, uphill along Mains Road before turning left into Main Street just after 11pm.

"One of the men was wearing a distinctive top with a dark body and long white sleeves. It is important that these gentlemen come forward to assist our enquiries.

"I would also appeal to the driver of a taxi that drove up Mains Road from Dens Road to come forward. The driver would have seen John in the middle of the road being helped by a woman.

"I would again like to emphasise that this was prior to John being injured, and we believe the driver did stop and may have spoken to the couple. The taxi was a five-passenger size taxi with a large passenger cabin."

Mr Ogston was a father-of-two and had retired from publisher DC Thomson seven years ago.