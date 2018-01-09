Image copyright Google Image caption The firm is based at an industrial estate to the north of Falkirk

A wood processing firm in Falkirk has gone into administration with the loss of 89 jobs.

James Callander and Son has been trading for 74 years, processing softwood for construction, packaging and fencing.

Administrators at KPMG said it was turning over £12m per year, but that it had been making losses recently.

The administrators said it faced challenging market conditions, funding constraints and disruption to supplies.

Logs are delivered to the company's leased site at Devilla in Fife where they are then sorted and transferred to its premises at Falkirk to be processed and despatched.

Most of the job losses are at the Falkirk site. Six staff have been retained to assist in the sale of equipment and premises.

Blair Nimmo, joint administrator and KPMG's global head of restructuring, said: "We will be working with all affected employees and the relevant government agencies to ensure a full range of support is available.

"We will also be exploring the possibility of securing a sale of the company's assets and would encourage any interested parties to contact us as soon as possible."