Image copyright PPA Image caption Paul Fettig also downloaded hundreds of child abuse images

A 49-year-old man who downloaded more than 33 hours of extreme pornography involving animals has been given a community sentence.

Paul Fettig, formerly of Montrose, also downloaded hundreds of images of child abuse.

A court was told Fettig was caught after his former partner discovered the material on computer equipment and contacted police.

Fettig, of Heywood, Rochdale, was placed under supervision for 18 months.

He was also ordered to attend a 40-day rehabilitation programme.

Perth Sheriff Court was told at a previous hearing that Fettig had split up with his partner of almost a decade and had left behind several computer hard drives and a mobile phone.

He told her to dispose of the items if she did not want them, but she opened them and found the graphic content.

Fettig admitted having indecent images of children in Montrose between 2007 and June 2016

He also admitted having extreme pornography involving women and dogs between 28 March 2011 and 26 June 2016.