Prisoner absconds from Castle Huntly after home leave

  • 15 January 2018
Paul Stewart
Image caption Paul Stewart had been on home leave

An inmate has absconded from Castle Huntly prison near Dundee.

Paul Stewart, 44, was reported missing after failing to return following a period of home leave.

He is described as being 5ft 10in tall, with a bald head and brown eyes.

Police have warned the public not to approach Stewart and asked anyone with information about him to contact them or the Crimestoppers organisation.

