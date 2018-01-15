Image caption Paul Stewart had been on home leave

An inmate has absconded from Castle Huntly prison near Dundee.

Paul Stewart, 44, was reported missing after failing to return following a period of home leave.

He is described as being 5ft 10in tall, with a bald head and brown eyes.

Police have warned the public not to approach Stewart and asked anyone with information about him to contact them or the Crimestoppers organisation.