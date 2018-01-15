Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place at the junction of Morgan Street and Park Avenue

Two teenagers have been charged with the serious assault of a taxi driver in Dundee almost four weeks after the incident.

Police issued an appeal for witnesses following the alleged assault, which happened on 19 December at the junction of Park Avenue and Morgan Street.

The 48-year-old driver suffered a broken back and was treated at Ninewells Hospital.

The men, aged 19 and 16, are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.