Image caption Mr Dunn appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court

A man has appeared in court accused of assaulting a 14-month-old baby "to the danger of its life".

Thomas Dunn is alleged to have assaulted the child at a property in Arbroath on Monday 8 January.

The baby was taken to Ninewells Hospital and is understood to be receiving treatment for a significant head injury.

Mr Dunn made no plea during a brief hearing at Forfar Sheriff Court and was released on bail.

The 24-year-old faced charges of assault and assault to injury and danger of life.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that a 24-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into injuries sustained by a 14-month-old child in Arbroath."