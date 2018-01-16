Image copyright PPA Image caption A court heard Nigel Childs has a previous conviction for an identical offence

A man caught with the "most obscene" child abuse material police investigators said they had ever seen has been remanded in custody.

Nigel Childs, 60, admitted possessing thousands of images and videos of babies and toddlers being tortured and sexually abused.

Perth Sheriff Court was told Childs was previously caught with child abuse material in 2007 and had showed no remorse.

He will be sentenced later this year.

Sheriff Gillian Wade prevented full details of the material being read out in court because of its distressing nature.

Depute fiscal Charmaine Gilmartin said: "The examiners of the electronic equipment have expressed the opinion that the videos recovered depict some of the most obscene child abuse ever seen by them."

No remorse

Mrs Gilmartin said Childs had undergone social work sex offender courses since being convicted for a similar offence involving 24,000 images in 2007.

She said that officers raided his Perth home last April and discovered another collection of child abuse material.

Officers also discovered videos of men and women having sex with animals.

Mrs Gilmartin told the court that Childs had been using specialist software to try and search anonymously for the material.

The fiscal said that police described Childs as being "unphased and showing no signs of remorse."

Sheriff Wade deferred sentence on Childs for reports and told him: "In view of the fact this is your second offence and the very serious nature of it I will remand you in custody."