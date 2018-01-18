Bomb squad called to Camelon police station
- 18 January 2018
A street has been sealed off in Camelon near Falkirk after a suspicious package was discovered outside a police station.
Bomb squad officers are in attendance at the scene of the incident in Main Street.
The package was discovered at about 08:40.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing and a cordon is currently in place around Camelon Main Street."