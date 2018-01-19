Image copyright Morrocco Media Image caption Scone Palace hosted a medieval combat event last summer

An international medieval combat tournament billed as a "real-life Game of Thrones" will be held at Scone Palace in May.

Up to 25,000 people are expected to attend the International Medieval Combat Federation World Championships at the Perthshire venue.

It is the first time the UK has hosted the championships, which take place every three years at historic venues.

The event will feature 500 competitors from 31 countries.

The tournament includes full-contact medieval battles, duelling, team fights, archery, and falconry.

Stephen Brannigan, head of house opening for Scone Palace, said he believed the venue was the "perfect setting" for the event.

He said: "It's going to be a real-life Game of Thrones and an event for everyone, adults, kids and families.

"We know they'll share our excitement for witnessing this fascinating and upcoming sport."