Police have detained a man following what they describe as an attempt to injure one of their officers.

The officer was attempting to speak to the driver of a white Ford Transit van on Stirling's Bannockburn Road when the man drove off, forcing the officer to get out of the way.

The incident happened at about 20:35 on Saturday.

Police are trying to trace another man and a woman who were passengers in the van.

The police officer had gone to speak to the driver along with a female colleague.

The driver was traced in Broomridge Road a short time later.

Ch Insp Gill Boulton, local area commander for Stirling, said: "We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time of this incident, who may have information that can assist our inquiries.

"I would ask anyone who was in Bannockburn Road on Saturday evening, and did witness this incident, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."