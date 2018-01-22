Police have appealed for information after a child's pushchair was set on fire in a close in Dundee.

The incident happened in Dura Street between 18:30 and 19:10 on Sunday.

Officers said residents dragged the pushchair outside.

A police spokesman said: "Not only is it particularly low to destroy a child's pushchair, but the potential danger posed to the residents of the close by this astonishingly reckless act was near unthinkable.

"Fortunately, residents of the close managed to drag it outside, but not before it had caused considerable damage."