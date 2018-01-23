Image caption Big Noise Raploch was established in 2008.

A Stirling youth orchestra project says it is "deeply concerned" at a proposal that would cut its council funding by almost half in the next five years.

The Big Noise Raploch project's annual budget would be reduced from £500,000 to £275,000 by 2022 under the Stirling Council proposal.

The Stirling Smith Museum also faces the loss of its annual £242,000 funding by 2022/23.

Stirling Council said that no decisions have yet been taken.

It encouraged people to take part in a public consultation on 42 proposed savings options ahead of councillors setting their budget on 22 February.

The Big Noise project, which provides free music tuition in deprived areas, was set up in Raploch in 2008.

Other Big Noise orchestras have been launched in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: "While Sistema Scotland recognise that the public sector is under financial pressure, this is a cut too far and could have a devastating effect on the children who participate in Big Noise and the local Raploch community."

Image copyright Google Image caption The Friends of Stirling Smith have written an open letter to councillors

A Save the Stirling Smith petition launched this week has collected more than 3,500 signatures.

In an open letter to councillors, the Friends of Stirling Smith said the museum was a "significant cultural asset", which attracts 40,000 visitors per year.

It said the museum provides "high quality education" to the people of Stirling through free entry and a "significant outreach programme" to schools and community groups.

A Stirling Council spokesman said the proposals were part of a number of budget options which it encouraged the public to provide its views on via the consultation.

He said: "It is important to stress that no decisions have been taken.

"All of the feedback received will be collated and help to inform councillors when they meet to set the budget on 22 February."