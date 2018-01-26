A 33-year-old man has died in hospital a week after being involved in a road collision in Perthshire.

Gregory Edgar, from Alyth, was taken to hospital following the incident on the A926 between Alyth and Blairgowrie on 19 January.

The road was closed for several hours while police carried out an investigation into the two vehicle collision.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.