Boy, 14, charged with assaulting homeless man

  • 26 January 2018
Arbroath bus station Image copyright Google

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a homeless man at Arbroath bus station.

Police issued an appeal for witnesses after the man was found injured in the bus station's waiting room at about 18:30 on Wednesday.

The case has been referred to the Youth Justice Assessor for examination.

Officers have dismissed speculation on local social media sites that a large number of youths were involved in the incident.

