Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in Perth
- 29 January 2018
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Perth.
The alleged incident took place in Shore Road close to the Ice Factory nightclub on Sunday.
Forensics officers sealed off an area of ground between South Inch and Shore Road while an investigation was carried out.
A Police Scotland spokesman said inquiries into the alleged incident were continuing.