A scrap metal dealer who failed to pay £205,600 of VAT that he collected from customers has been jailed for 18 months.

A court heard Russell Goodenough, 48, of Auchterarder, set up T'ir Trading Ltd at his former home address in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, in December 2010.

Goodenough kept the money he had been charging customers during sales of imported scrap metal from Europe.

He previously pled guilty to the offence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Cheryl Burr from HM Revenue and Customs' fraud investigation service said: "Goodenough deliberately lied about his trade with European countries to throw us off the scent of his premeditated VAT evasion, but now he is paying the price behind bars.

"The VAT he charged should have been used to fund the public services used by us all, but Goodenough decided to pocket the lot."