Tayside and Central Scotland

Pensioner found unconscious in street dies in hospital

  • 29 January 2018

A 70-year-old man has died in hospital six days after he was discovered unconscious in a street in Perth.

The man was found outside a shop in South Street at about 23:30 on 23 January and taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.

