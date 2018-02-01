Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was targeted on Saturday evening

Detectives have appealed for witnesses after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted.

The 16-year-old was approached by the suspect in the Station Road area of Polmont, about 17:40 on Saturday.

Police Scotland described the suspect as white, around 28, with a shaved head and green eyes.

He was wearing a black jacket, possibly Nike or Adidas, a light coloured t-shirt and black trousers. He was last seen heading towards Polmont station.

Det Sgt Donald Rodger said: "We've been conducting extensive enquiries in the area since this assault was reported to us and we're now asking for the help of the community."