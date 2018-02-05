'Superman' suspect in Arbroath nightclub attack
- 5 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are trying to trace a man who was wearing a Superman T-shirt when he knocked another man unconscious at an Arbroath nightclub.
The 52-year-old victim sustained facial fractures and loss of vision as a result of the attack in DeVito's in Millgate at about 02:00 on Sunday.
The assailant was white, aged in his 20s and about 6ft tall
Police said he had tattoos on both biceps, as well as a Chinese symbol on his left arm.