Image copyright Google Image caption The victim sustained facial fractures in the nightclub assault

Police are trying to trace a man who was wearing a Superman T-shirt when he knocked another man unconscious at an Arbroath nightclub.

The 52-year-old victim sustained facial fractures and loss of vision as a result of the attack in DeVito's in Millgate at about 02:00 on Sunday.

The assailant was white, aged in his 20s and about 6ft tall

Police said he had tattoos on both biceps, as well as a Chinese symbol on his left arm.