Image copyright Google Image caption Nevaeh Stewart died after she was born at Montrose Royal Infirmary

The failure to provide an emergency ambulance contributed to the death of a newborn baby, a sheriff has found.

Nevaeh Stewart died at Montrose Royal Infirmary's community midwife unit in September 2012.

Her mother Kimberley Stewart had gone to the unit after going into labour at her home in Auchenblae, Aberdeenshire.

After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Pino Di Emidio ruled that reasonable precautions could have been taken to avoid her death.

This included the "provision of more precise and accurate evidence-based information about birth site choice to the prospective parents during the course of the pregnancy in order that they might make an informed choice of birth site".

The inquiry was held at Forfar Sheriff Court.