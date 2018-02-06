Image copyright Angus Findlay Image caption Mr Campbell had been the Conservative councillor for Highland Perthshire since 2007

Perth and Kinross Council leader Ian Campbell has died suddenly, the local authority has confirmed.

Mr Campbell, who was 66, had been the Conservative councillor for Highland Perthshire since 2007.

Perth and Kinross provost Dennis Melloy described Mr Campbell as a "big man with a big heart who gave his all as leader of this council".

Mr Melloy said: "Today's news comes as a big shock. My heart goes out to Pam, his wife, and all his family."

Mr Campbell had led the council's Conservative group since 2016.

Fellow councillor Murray Lyle, speaking on behalf of the authority, said Mr Campbell was "a dedicated and passionate advocate for this area".

He said: "It is with the greatest shock and sadness that we have learned our friend and colleague Ian Campbell has died suddenly.

"His commitment to education, healthcare, and championing rural Perthshire was clear to everyone who met him.

"He was dedicated to his duties as a local councillor, attending each of the 11 community councils in Highland Perthshire. I was proud to work alongside him.

"The whole council sends its condolences to Ian's wife Pam, his daughters, and grandchildren at this very sad time."