Image copyright Google Image caption The incident is alleged to have taken place in Broughty Ferry's Orchar Park

A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to rape a woman in a park in Dundee.

Stevie Petrie, 27, is alleged to have supplied the woman with alcohol and encouraged her to drink it until she was incapable of giving or withholding consent.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in Broughty Ferry's Orchar Park on Saturday morning.

Mr Petrie made no plea during a private hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case for further examination and released Mr Petrie on bail.