Police officers are investigating the reported rape of a nine-year-old boy in Arbroath.

The attack is thought to have taken place in December.

Specialist officers from Police Scotland dedicated to this type of inquiry have been called in and are working with "a range of partners".

The force has released a statement saying it would be inappropriate to comment in detail on the "ongoing investigation".

A spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that it has received a report of serious sexual assault in Arbroath. As this is an ongoing investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further on the inquiry.

"Police Scotland is committed to protecting children and to thoroughly investigating all reports of sexual assault.

"Our investigations are always victim-focused and victim-led. Our specially-trained, dedicated officers work closely with a range of partners to ensure the right support is available where and when it is needed."