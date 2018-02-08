Man charged over 'child abduction bid' in Dunblane
- 8 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 65-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted child abduction in Dunblane.
Police were called after a report of "concerning behaviour" involving a man pulling up in a car alongside a girl walking alone on Wallace Road.
Witnesses reported a heavy police presence in the area following the incident, which happened at about 14:00 on Sunday.
Police Scotland said a report had been sent to the procurator fiscal.