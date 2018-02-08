Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption The repatriation of Capt Dean Sprouting took place at RAF Brize Norton

The body of a British soldier who died in a road accident in Iraq has been flown back to the UK.

Capt Dean Sprouting of the Black Watch, 3rd Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, died on 31 January.

The father of two, who was from Denny, near Falkirk, was stationed at Al Asad Air Base at the time of his death.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn paid tribute to Capt Sprouting in the Commons on Wednesday.

The repatriation of Capt Sprouting took place at RAF Brize Norton.

Image caption Capt Dean Sprouting was a married father-of-two

The Ministry of Defence said the road accident happened on the base and was not as a result of hostile action.

It said the incident is currently the subject of an investigation.

Capt Sprouting joined the army in 1989 and had served in places including Northern Yugoslavia, Cyprus and Kosovo, Sudan, Angola and Germany.

His commanding officer, Lt Col Rob Hedderwick, said: "Dean was simply one of those people whose infectious humour and enthusiasm drew others to him.

"His professional knowledge was second to none and his sage advice already something I had come to rely on."