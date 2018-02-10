Image copyright Google

A man has escaped with cash from the till at a shop in Dundee after threatening an assistant with a knife.

The robbery at Blackness News on Blackness Road took place at about 20:15 on Friday.

The man suspected of carrying out the raid was last seen running into Rosefield Place.

Detectives investigating the robbery have issued a description of the suspect and asked for anyone who saw him to get in touch.

They said the man was standing at the junction of Blackness Road and Blackness Street for "a significant period" before he went into the shop.

He is black, of slim build, 5ft 11in tall, aged 25-30, and with facial hair. He was wearing a parka jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, black tracksuit bottoms, black training shoes and black gloves.

Det Con Andrew Howe said: "This was a very frightening experience for the shopkeeper, although gladly he has not been injured as a result of the male's actions.

"I am appealing for anybody within the community who has any information about this crime or knows the identity of the male to contact the police straight away."