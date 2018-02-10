Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a Chinese takeaway in Clackmannanshire.

The incident took place at about 22:50 on Friday at the Peking Inn on Sauchie's Main Street.

Police believe the man involved was white and of thin build. He was wearing dark blue trousers, possibly tracksuit bottoms, and a dark blue hooded top.

Det Insp Michelle Findlay appealed for anyone with information about the man to get in touch.

She said: "We are looking to speak to anyone who was in Main Street, Sauchie and may have seen anything suspicious around this time.

"The suspect ran from the takeaway in the direction of Craigbank, Sauchie."