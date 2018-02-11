Tayside and Central Scotland

Man charged after Sauchie attempted robbery

  • 11 February 2018

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery in Clackmannanshire.

It follows the incident at the Peking Inn takeaway on Main Street, Sauchie, on Friday evening.

The man, who is from the local area, is expected to appear at Alloa Sheriff Court on Monday.

