Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in South Road in Dundee on Wednesday

A man has appeared in court accused of cutting off a 62-year-old woman's hand with a knife.

Stephen Brisbane is charged with assaulting Sandra McGowan to her severe injury at her home in Dundee's South Road on Valentine's Day.

The 32-year-old made no plea during a brief private hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court and was remanded into custody pending a psychiatric assessment.

Sandra McGowan remains in hospital following the attack.

Mr Brisbane faces a single charge of assaulting Mrs McGowan to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment and to the danger of her life.

He is due to appear in court again next week.