Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was walking through Ladywell Park when she was attacked

Police are hunting a rapist who dragged a schoolgirl into woodland in a park and subjected her to a "terrifying" attack.

The 13-year-old was assaulted in Ladywell Park, Bannockburn, between 18:30 and 19:00 on Saturday.

Officers said she was walking in the park when she was attacked from behind by a man wearing a hooded top.

She was then dragged a short distance into a wooded area and sexually assaulted.

Det Ch Insp Gary Boyd said: "This has been an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the victim and we are continuing to provide her with all the necessary support and assistance she requires while we progress this investigation.

"I am extremely eager to speak to anyone who has information that can assist us in tracing this suspect."

The attacker is described as being skinny and about 5ft 4in tall.

He was wearing black clothing, gloves and a hooded top with the hood up and old-looking training shoes. He had the bottom of his face covered. He was well-spoken.

Detectives are urging anyone who was in the vicinity at the time to contact them.