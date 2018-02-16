Image copyright Matthew McEwan Image caption The fire is in flats above shops in Murray Place in Stirling

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a three-storey building in the centre of Stirling.

Eight fire engines are at the scene in Murray Place. The fire, which broke out at about 18:15, is in flats above shops.

Police have closed a number of surrounding streets and urged people to avoid the area.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said its crews were currently tackling the flames.

He added: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 6.15pm on Friday, February 16 to reports of a fire which had taken hold within a three storey building on Murray Place, Stirling.

"Operations control immediately mobilised a number of appliances to the scene."