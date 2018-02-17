Teen arrested over schoolgirl 'sex attack'

A teenage boy has been arrested following reports that a schoolgirl was sexually assaulted in Bannockburn.

Police increased patrols in the area after the 13-year-old said she had been attacked in Ladywell Park last weekend.

Detectives initially appealed for help in tracing a skinny man wearing a hooded top, but they said he had now been eliminated from their investigation.

It is understood that a report will be submitted to the Children's Reporter.

The alleged assault happened between 18:30 and 19:00 on Saturday but it was only reported to officers on Thursday.

Police said their inquiries were ongoing and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.