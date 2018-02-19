Man arrested after death of Glenochil prisoner
- 19 February 2018
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of an inmate at Glenochil prison.
Police were called to the jail, near Alloa in Clackmannanshire, at about 12:50 on Saturday.
A prisoner, 46, was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital and later died there.
The man who has been arrested is expected to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court later.