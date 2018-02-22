Fox and rabbit tree carving stolen

Image caption Police said removing the stump from the ground would have taken "considerable time and effort"

An art installation in the form of a tree stump carved into the shape of a fox and a rabbit has been stolen from Kinnoull Hill near Perth.

The piece, which was taken from a spot near the Corsiehill car park, is one of 10 in the area.

Police said removing the stump from the ground "would have taken considerable time and effort".

The theft took place some time between 1 December and 15 January and officers have appealed for information.