Man admits keeping illegal landfill site

A fencer stockpiled more than 30 tonnes of waste on an illegal landfill site, a court has been told.

Alistair Roy, 41, burned fridges, freezers and asbestos sheeting and allowed the waste to enter a tributary of the River Tay.

He set up the dump on a protected conservation area, with waste found covering an area of 1,600 sq m.

Roy, from Blairgowrie, admitted illegally treating waste between April and May 2015.

He also admitted illegally keeping controlled waste at the site between April 2015 and February 2016.

Perth Sheriff Court was told that Roy also allowed livestock to live in a caravan at the site.

'Wholly illegal'

Depute fiscal Lisa Marshall told the court: "The keeping of waste in this manner is wholly illegal.

"A waste management license would never have been granted in this case.

"The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said it looked like a landfill site."

Mrs Marshall said Sepa repeatedly asked Roy to clear the site, but he kept adding more waste.

The fiscal said businesses avoided paying for the proper disposal of their waste by taking it along to Roy's site and dumping it there instead.

Solicitor John McLaughlin, defending, said Roy denied making any profit from the dump which was formed on land he bought from his mother.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports.