Image copyright Gordon McKinlay Image caption Alexander Robertson was a youth development coach at Stirling Albion

A Stirling Albion youth development coach has appeared in court accused of sending four boys sexual messages.

Alexander Robertson, 21, denies sending online messages to three boys, aged 13 to 15, "for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or of humiliating, distressing, or alarming" them.

He also denies inducing a fourth boy, aged between 11 and 14, to send pictures of himself "in a state of undress".

He will be back in court on 24 April.

The club's owners confirmed on Monday that Mr Robertson has been suspended since the allegations came to light in 2016.

Pled not guilty

Prosecutors say the messages were sent between August 2013 and February 2017.

It is alleged Mr Robertson asked two of the teenagers to accompany him on car journeys and asked a third boy for photographs of his body.

It is further alleged that he repeatedly asked the fourth boy to accompany him on car journeys and requested pictures of his body.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Bridge of Allan, and other locations in Scotland.

Mr Robertson pled not guilty to five charges at Falkirk Sheriff Court under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act.

His solicitor Virgil Crawford asked for the case to be adjourned for the defence to study a report from Police Scotland's cyber crime unit, and to allow time to make inquiries from other organisations.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell continued Mr Robertson's bail.