Image caption The Watts' wedding went ahead in the snow at Stirling Castle

A bride - who thought her big day was ruined by the snow - has had her white wedding after all.

After Angela and Cameron Watt's original venue at Rowardennan on Loch Lomond was cut off by snow, a kind registrar came to the rescue.

After several venues let the couple down, the pair agreed to get married in the snow in front of Stirling Castle.

And after kissing the bride, the ceremony was sealed with a snowball fight.

The couple had their perfect wedding planned.

Image caption Angela and Cameron Watt were delighted with their last-minute white wedding

Angela said: "Cameron had booked a fantastic venue on the east shores of Loch Lomond, which is part of his ancestral home.

"We organised 26 of our lovely family and friends to come for a small wedding at the Rowandennan Lodge. It was all in place with the guests baking for us - there was a real community spirit.

"But then the weather changed. We were still optimistic but there was more and more snow."

Cameron said: "Come Thursday we realised things might not go according to plan.

"We couldn't contact anybody, nobody was in due to the snow. It wasn't until yesterday we knew we had no venue.

"But we ended up with a venue of a lifetime and a white wedding in front of Stirling Castle."

The heroic effort to get the couple married came from Stirling Council registrar Lynn Phillips.

Image caption Sealed with a kiss... and a snowball fight

She pulled out all the stops to make sure the couple's wedding day went ahead.

Lynne said: "The venue was shut and the road blocked, but the couple were so determined to get married that I tried my best.

"We had a couple of venues that let us down so we just decided to go for it in the car park.

"We've dug out cars and we had to dig our way into the office to get the paperwork.

"This is the most unusual and certainly the coldest wedding I've ever done, but it has been a pleasure to make the couple happy."

Image caption The bride arrived in a decorated 4x4

After a rush to get a new wedding outfit more suitable for the outdoors, the bride arrived at the castle esplanade in a 4x4 and the couple were married with the stunning backdrop of snow-covered hills.

Angela said it was a magical moment: "I feel absolutely fantastic. The most important thing for us is we are married.

"It was always about the love we share and being married. Literally hours ago we didn't have a wedding any more, we had no venue and we were not going to be married."

She said: "Our friends all said they wanted us to have a lovely white wedding and this has definitely been the whitest ever."