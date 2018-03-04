Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Donnachy's body was found at an address in Hazel Court, Alyth, on Saturday night

Police are appealing for information after the body of a 26-year-old man was found at a house in Perth and Kinross.

John Donnachy's body was discovered after officers were called to Hazel Court in Alyth at about 22:00 on Saturday.

Police said Mr Donnachy was local to the area.

They are treating his death as suspicious and have asked the public to help establish his whereabouts before he was found.

Det Ch Insp Andrew Patrick, from Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "John would have been known to members of the local community and I am appealing for anyone who saw John anytime on Friday or Saturday to contact us as soon as possible with information about where they saw him and any other details they may have.

"John would have been wearing a dark-coloured jacket, dark trousers and green wellies.

"If anyone recalls seeing John in and around Alyth I would ask them to get in touch.

"Having the knowledge of where he was and approximate timings could be very useful to our investigation."