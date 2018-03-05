Tayside and Central Scotland

Train services disrupted by flooding at Montrose

  • 5 March 2018

Train services from Edinburgh and Glasgow to Aberdeen have resumed following flooding at Montrose.

ScotRail briefly closed the line with services terminating in Dundee, but the line has reopened with a speed restriction in place.

The company told passengers that services would be disrupted.

