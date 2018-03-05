Train services disrupted by flooding at Montrose
- 5 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Train services from Edinburgh and Glasgow to Aberdeen have resumed following flooding at Montrose.
ScotRail briefly closed the line with services terminating in Dundee, but the line has reopened with a speed restriction in place.
The company told passengers that services would be disrupted.