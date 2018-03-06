Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Jessica Roe and Stuart Lymer were traced on a train at Perth

A missing teenager and a middle-aged man who she had disappeared with are both in hospital following an incident after they were found by police.

Jessica Roe, 17, and Stuart Lymer, 45, had been stopped by officers at Perth railway station on Monday morning.

Shortly afterwards both suffered injuries in an incident understood to involve a bladed weapon.

Both are being treated in hospital but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police in Staffordshire had issued a missing persons appeal after the pair vanished last Friday.

Miss Roe, from Cannock, and Mr Lymer, from Uttoxeter were previously seen getting into a van at a supermarket in Heath Hayes, Staffordshire.

The pair were escorted from a train at Perth heading to Inverness by four officers at about 11:15 on Monday.

It is understood the incident will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).