Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Pine Grove in Alloa

Two men have appeared in court charged with murder after a man died in a late-night disturbance at a flat in Alloa.

The body of Kyle Watt, 29, was found by police officers called to a property in the Clackmannanshire town's Pine Grove on Saturday.

He had sustained a number of injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mark Harrison, 35, and Barry Harrison, 44, were remanded in custody after a private hearing at Alloa Sheriff Court where they were charged with murder.

Barry Harrison faces additional charges of assault to injury and assault, and Mark Harrison faces an additional charge of assault to severe injury.

Neither of the men, who are both from Alloa, made any plea or declaration and were committed for further examination.