Image copyright Google Image caption Craig Boyce was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston

A teenager who repeatedly raped one woman and sexually assaulted another has been jailed for four years.

Craig Boyce, 19, targeted the women at addresses in Brechin in Angus, and Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, between August 2015 and January 2016.

He was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and will remain under social work supervision for two years following his release from jail.

He was found guilty by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Sentencing Boyce at the High Court in Livingston, judge Lord Woolman told him: "One of your victims said she was in a very dark place for a very long time.

"By her own determination and with the help of her family and friends she has managed to get her life back on track."

The judge highlighted comments in a social work background report that Boyce still "completely denied any wrongdoing", had failed to engage in a meaningful way, and was assessed as being at a medium risk of sexual offending in future.

He said: "Having regard to retribution and the need to protect the public, I am satisfied that only a custodial sentence is appropriate."