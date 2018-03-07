A Staffordshire man has appeared in court after he and a teenage girl were injured during an incident inside a police vehicle in Perth.

Stuart Lymer, 45, and the 17-year-old were arrested and taken to hospital following the incident on Monday.

Mr Lymer, from Uttoxeter, was charged with possessing a blade or object with a point in a public place when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

He was remanded in custody and the case is expected to call again next week.

Police Scotland has referred the incident to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).