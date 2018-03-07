Police investigate death of Dundee toddler
- 7 March 2018
Police have launched an investigation into the sudden death of a toddler in Dundee.
Officers were called to a house in Mossgiel Crescent at about 08:10 on Tuesday.
The death of the 18-month-old is being treated as "unexplained".
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.