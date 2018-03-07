Tayside and Central Scotland

Police investigate death of Dundee toddler

  • 7 March 2018

Police have launched an investigation into the sudden death of a toddler in Dundee.

Officers were called to a house in Mossgiel Crescent at about 08:10 on Tuesday.

The death of the 18-month-old is being treated as "unexplained".

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.