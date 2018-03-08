Image copyright Google Image caption Alexander Smith attacked his victim in Dundee's Mid Road

A man who used his own crutch to knock out and rob another man in Dundee has been jailed for five years.

Alexander Smith, 32, knocked Roderick Smith, 54, unconscious with the crutch before stealing his bag in the city's Mid Road last July.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told that Smith, who has 37 previous convictions, was then seen running from the scene.

Smith was found guilty by a jury following a trial.

A social work report said Smith was at "maximum risk of reoffending".

Defence solicitor advocate Chris Fyffe told judge Lord Ericht: "It is accepted that a custodial sentence is inevitable in this case standing the nature of the offence and his record."

Lord Ericht told Smith: "You met a visitor to Dundee in the street and chatted to him and then subjected him to a violent robbery for the sake of a bag of clothes and an iPad."