CCTV appeal after indecent exposure on train
- 12 March 2018
British Transport Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to trace five months after an indecent exposure on a train in Forth Valley.
Officers said the incident took place on a service travelling between Stirling and Alloa on 12 October.
The man was described as about 50-years-old, with black hair and black glasses.
He was wearing a denim jacket, blue knitted jumper, light khaki trousers and blue trainers.