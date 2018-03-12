Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption The suspect is believed to be about 50-years-old

British Transport Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to trace five months after an indecent exposure on a train in Forth Valley.

Officers said the incident took place on a service travelling between Stirling and Alloa on 12 October.

The man was described as about 50-years-old, with black hair and black glasses.

He was wearing a denim jacket, blue knitted jumper, light khaki trousers and blue trainers.