A newlywed caught with child abuse images has been banned from getting into another relationship unless permitted by his social worker.

Police discovered the material after raiding John Gray's home less than two weeks after his wedding, leading to his new wife ending their relationship.

Gray, 25, of Stanley, Perthshire was found guilty of possessing indecent images of children.

He was placed on supervision and the sex offenders register for three years.

He was also made the subject of conduct requirements, including clauses restricting his contact with children and use of the internet.

One clause bans Gray from starting a new "intimate or domestic relationship" with anyone unless he has been given prior approval by his supervising social worker.

Obscene messages

Perth Sheriff Court heard that detectives were tipped off about Gray after finding out he had been boasting about sexually abusing children during an online chat with another woman.

It is understood that Gray made unsubstantiated claims about abusing children and the woman called the police.

Gray admitted that between 2 and 14 September 2016 he sent sexually explicit messages to another woman in which he talked about abusing children.

Gray also admitted sending grossly offensive or obscene messages which caused fear or alarm to the woman from his then family home in Perth.

Det Con Malcolm Peebles told the court that Gray's online history showed that he discussed exchanging child abuse material with others.

The detective said: "Videos of young children being sexually abused are discussed and files are exchanged, but the exact content is not known.

"When he is offered a video of a one-year-old child, the accused states: 'Older than that please - but surprise me.'"

Sheriff William Wood told Gray: "Somewhere a child has been abused to create those images and you have to understand how serious that is."